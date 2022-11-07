HC Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,109,129. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.58. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

