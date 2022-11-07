HC Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 2.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $968,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.57. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

