HC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 169.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 672.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 1,784.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the second quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of SPPP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

