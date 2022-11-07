HC Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.36 on Monday, reaching $364.77. 33,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

