HC Wainwright Trims Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price to $39.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.86.

MRUS stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 21,236 shares of company stock worth $361,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $16,630,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $6,603,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

