Head to Head Review: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) versus Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Empire Global and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CURO Group $817.84 million 0.17 $59.33 million ($0.71) -4.79

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.7% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magic Empire Global and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 392.65%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A CURO Group -2.71% -28.53% -1.59%

Summary

CURO Group beats Magic Empire Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

