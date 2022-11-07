Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0595 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $52.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00089412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00070021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006639 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06016912 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $45,760,963.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

