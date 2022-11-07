Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.54 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $6.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

