Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
HRTX stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.
HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
