Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Concentrix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,113. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,271.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

