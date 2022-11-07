Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 318,430 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,430 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $80.63. 32,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

