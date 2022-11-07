Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.57. 7,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,956. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.