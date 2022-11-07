Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $276.84. 88,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $276.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

