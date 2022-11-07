Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,215,300 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

