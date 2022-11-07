Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $101.22. 207,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

