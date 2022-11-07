Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

