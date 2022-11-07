HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

HRT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. 907,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HireRight during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HireRight during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

