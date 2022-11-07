Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,015

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 925 ($10.69) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.83 ($12.17).
Hiscox stock opened at GBX 974.40 ($11.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 897.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 912.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,214.55. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
