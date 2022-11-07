Hive Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.89 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $219.28 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 446,230,562 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

