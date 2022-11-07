Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.50. 22,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,277. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average of $185.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

