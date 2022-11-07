Hop Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $280,338.00 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $280,338.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

