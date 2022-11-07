Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 2.5% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HRL traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

