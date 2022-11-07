Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 8.00.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Price Performance

Shares of HUMDF opened at 0.45 on Thursday. Hua Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.45 and a 12-month high of 0.45.

Get Hua Medicine (Shanghai) alerts:

About Hua Medicine (Shanghai)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treatment of T2D.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.