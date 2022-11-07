Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 8.00.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Price Performance
Shares of HUMDF opened at 0.45 on Thursday. Hua Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.45 and a 12-month high of 0.45.
About Hua Medicine (Shanghai)
