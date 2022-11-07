Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.
Huntsman Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,399. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
