Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,399. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.