Hxro 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,592.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Hxro has a total market cap of $76.40 million and approximately $75,592.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hxro has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

