IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,986 shares.The stock last traded at $39.71 and had previously closed at $39.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

IAA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 90.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IAA by 54.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IAA by 344.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

