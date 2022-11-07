IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,986 shares.The stock last traded at $39.71 and had previously closed at $39.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
IAA Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 90.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IAA by 54.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IAA by 344.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
About IAA
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.