ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 416,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $132.76 and a 12-month high of $251.77.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

