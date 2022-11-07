Injective Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45.77 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00013309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $202.57 million and $45.77 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00605266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,547.12 or 0.31529670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

