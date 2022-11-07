Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 10,976 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,913,651.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. 428,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

