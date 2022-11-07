Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 708 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller acquired 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £169.92 ($196.46).

On Tuesday, September 6th, Tim Weller acquired 652 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £176.04 ($203.54).

LON CPI traded up GBX 1.14 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 25.46 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.85. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.19 ($0.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 29 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.58) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

