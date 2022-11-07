Insider Buying: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Purchases 5,247 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GPN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,711. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 450.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,029,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

