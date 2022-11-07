Insider Buying: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Purchases 5,247 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GPN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,711. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 450.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,029,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.