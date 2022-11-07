Insider Buying: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Insider Purchases 23,053 Shares of Stock

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cox bought 23,053 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £26,280.42 ($30,385.50).

On Friday, November 4th, Patrick Cox acquired 173,447 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195,995.11 ($226,610.14).

LON:GSF remained flat at GBX 113.60 ($1.31) during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.48. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £546.87 million and a P/E ratio of 811.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Monday, October 31st.

