Insider Buying: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 2,171,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,154. The firm has a market cap of $872.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

