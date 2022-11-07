Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases 368 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director L Joshua Sosland purchased 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 110,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

