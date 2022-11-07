Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $1,457,277.91 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,457,277.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,343,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTB. TheStreet cut Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

