Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Sells $866,100.00 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

