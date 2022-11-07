Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,336 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17.

On Friday, October 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56.

On Monday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. The firm has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $365.88.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

