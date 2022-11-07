Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lear Trading Down 0.9 %

LEA stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.26. 558,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

