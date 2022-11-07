Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Sells 12,106 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 571,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $101.36.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 136,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

