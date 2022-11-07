Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insider Sells 58,335 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Michael Holcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.08. 1,852,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

