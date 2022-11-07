Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in PTC by 27.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in PTC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

