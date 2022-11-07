Insider Selling: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPFI traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

