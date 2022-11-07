Insider Selling: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
South Plains Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SPFI traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.
South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.