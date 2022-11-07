Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.98 EPS.

Insperity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,878. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $2,001,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,927,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,244. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

