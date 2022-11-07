Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.60 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 49,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,030. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,107 shares of company stock worth $407,195. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

