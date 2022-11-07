Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.87. 1,332,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,381,834. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.