Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.91, but opened at 3.03. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.00, with a volume of 898 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is 3.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Recommended Stories
