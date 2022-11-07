Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.91, but opened at 3.03. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.00, with a volume of 898 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,541,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

