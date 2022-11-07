Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.41. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.