iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 370.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 364,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 58,614 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

