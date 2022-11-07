iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,792 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,837,000 after buying an additional 593,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.