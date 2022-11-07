iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Decreased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,611.7% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 335,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,641. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

